"We are separated": Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty to separate after 14 years of marriage

Days after the release of his debut film, businessman Raj Kundra took to his X account, formerly known as Twitter and announced his separation from actress wife Shilpa Shetty. Without mentioning a clear context, he wrote, “We have separated and kindly request you to give us time during this difficult period.” While his random post left many on the internet wondering if he has indeed parted ways from his wife, a small section of users called it a promotional gimmick. Shilpa has not shared anything similar on her social media handles. Raj's post arrived days after he unveiled the trailer of his debut film, UT69. Raj will be starring as the lead of the film which revolves around his jail time.

Raj Kundra was arrested and lodged in Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail in an alleged pornography-related case in July 2021. It was one of the biggest controversies of the year. He walked out of jail in September of the same year, after spending about two months as he was granted bail by a metropolitan magistrate. He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Information Technology Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act. Kundra has been married twice, first to Kavita Kundra, with whom he had a daughter. The couple later divorced. On 22 November 2009 Kundra married Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty.Kundra and Shetty have a son, born on 21 May 2012,and a daughter, born through surrogacy on 15 February 2020.

