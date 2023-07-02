"We felt the need to show this film to the youngsters": Ashoke Pandit on screening of '72 Hoorain' at JNU

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2 : Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit opened up about the special screening of his film '72 Hoorain' at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

The screening of the film will take place in JNU on July 4 at 4 pm.

"I'd like to inform you that we will be screening the film on July 4 at 4 PM at Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi," said Pandit.

Expressing his gratitude, he said, "I'm speaking on behalf of the complete '72 Hoorain' team including producer Kiran Dagar, Gulab Singh Tanwar, Anirudh Tanwar, and director Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, all the actors and the technical crew, we are grateful to you from the bottom of our hearts for the positive response to the trailer. I am confident that this will also be the case with our movie, which will be released on July 7."

The film delves into the gruesome reality of terrorist camps. It came into the limelight after Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) denied a censor certificate to the film '72 Hoorain' trailer. This ruling has stirred concerns about creative freedom and censorship in the film business.

During a press conference held earlier, Ashoke Pandit told the media, "They (the Censor board) have asked us to remove some scenes and words from the trailer, but they have no objection to keeping those scenes in the film. We are questioning this contradiction. This film is not against any religion and is dealing with terrorism."

He further shared that they plan to show the film at various educational institutions. "We feel the need to screen this movie at various educational institutions, and we are currently doing so at a number of other institutions, including Jadavpur University and other colleges and institutions because we felt the need to show this film to the youngsters which is the need of the hour. We all have to fight terrorism together. We have to see this cancer spreading in the entire world and humanity. Once again, we are grateful to everyone for their support."

'72 Hoorain' gears up for a theatrical release on July 7, is directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, produced by Gulab Singh Tanwar, Kiran Dagar, Anirudh Tanwar and co-produced by Ashoke Pandit.

