“We Just Escaped”: Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim Safe After Pahalgam Terror Attack

In the Baisaran Valley area of Pahalgam in the Kashmir Valley, 28 people were killed and 24 others injured in a reckless shooting by terrorists on Tuesday, according to reports. TV actress Dipika Kakar and actor Shoaib Ibrahim were on a trip to Kashmir with their two-year-old son. After the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, the actress has stated that they are safe. Dipika and Shoaib had gone to Kashmir a few days ago and had shared photos and videos of their trip. Fortunately, they returned to Delhi on the morning of the day the attack occurred.

After the attack, Dipika and Shoaib shared a story on social media to give an update:

"Many of you were worried about us, but we are safe. We are okay. We had returned from Kashmir just this morning and reached Delhi safely. Thank you for your blessings," Dipika said.

Shoaib wrote, "Hi guys, U all have been concerned for our well-being... Hum sab safe hain theek hain, aaj hi morning me we left Kashmir... (We all are safe, we left Kashmir this morning), and we reached Delhi safely... Thank you for all the concern.. New vlog coming soon."

Bollywood has also expressed disapproval of this act. Everyone has offered their sympathies and sorrows to the family of the dead, from Anushka Sharma to Karan Johar and Virat Kohli. Karan Johar reposted Faye Dsouza's post on his Instagram story and wrote, "This is heartbreaking prayers to the families and loved ones of the innocent lives lost in this heinous attack".

Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka Chahchar Chodhary took her Instagram and express sorrow. She said, "Heartbroken by the news from Pahalgam. Praying for the souls we lost and strength for their families. We stand united against terrorism."

Anushka Sharma wrote that she is heartbroken to hear about the cold-blooded terror attack on innocent people in Pahalgam Kashmir. Heartfelt praters and condolences to their families. This is a heinous attack that will never be forgotten.

Virat Kohli said he is Deeply saddened by the heinous attack in Pahalgam on innocent people. Heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. Praying for peace and strength to families of all those who lost their lives and justice to be served for this cruel act.

In Instagram story Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, "Beyond heartbroken for the victims and their families. Praying for the lives".

During the attack in Jammu and Kashmir, the terrorists were disguised as police officers, so the tourists did not suspect them. Eyewitnesses reported that there were about 8 to 10 attackers. The terrorists surrounded around 40 tourists, asked their names, and then shot those whose names indicated a specific religion, according to some eyewitnesses. A senior Navy officer also died in the attack.