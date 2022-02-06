"We shared smiles and tears": Anupam Kher on meeting Asha Bhosle after Lata Mangeshkar's death

Anupam Kher met Asha Bhosle, sister of Lata Mangeshkar, at her residence post the death of the legendary singer on Sunday. Anupam shared a black and white picture of them sitting together, as Anupam held her hands while she smiled at him and he looked at her with sadness in his eyes. Anupam wrote on Instagram, "It is often the biggest smile hiding the saddest heart!" I could feel #Asha Ji's sense of loss of her beloved sister through her sad smile! For me too it was thereputic to talk to her about #LataDidi. We shared some smiles and some tears. #Sisters #LataMangeshkar #AshaBhonsle #Legends #Music."

Anupam earlier shared a few pictures of Lata on Instagram and wrote in Hindi, Bharat Ratna #LataMangeshkar can't go anywhere leaving us. Her image and her voice will remain etched in the heart and soul of every Indian forever. Maybe, deities above also wanted to hear the soulful voice of Lata didi. So they called her. By the way, I will miss your WhatsApp messages a lot!" Earlier, Asha Bhosle and her sisters Usha Mangeshkar, Meena Khadikar were seen at the late singer's residence as her mortal remains were brought home. Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the age of 92 due to a multi-organ failure in Mumbai on Sunday morning, February 6. Mangeshkar will be cremated at Shivaji Park with full state honours. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach Mumbai in some time to pay his last respects to the legendary singer.