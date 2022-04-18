We shot with more than 100 dogs for 'Oh My Dog': Arun Vijay

Chennai, April 18 The upcoming movie 'Oh My Dog' is the story of a boy and his dog but there were far more dogs at work during its making!

Actor Arun Vijay and director Sarov Shanmugam revealed that they trained and worked with more than a 100 dogs for this film.

The recently launched trailer of the Amazon Original Movie 'Oh My Dog' has created a buzz among kids and pet lovers. In the trailer, several four-legged furry friends are seen having a ball of a time.

Speaking about working with 100 dogs, actor Arun Vijay shared, "It was really challenging to work with so many dogs at the same time. I think we shot with nearly 100+ dogs. Having said that, they seemed to have way more fun than the entire cast and crew. Hats off to Raja, the trainer, and our director Sarov to ensure that everything went on smoothly resulting in us being part of a beautiful story that will delight us all."

'Oh My Dog' is an endearing story about the emotional bonding of a puppy and a kid. Arjun meets Simba when he saves him and then raises him as his own. The movie moves ahead as Arjun and Simba course through obstacles and eventually find their way to everyone's hearts around them.

Director Sarov Shanmugam confided, "We first bought three identical dogs and trained them separately. Just before shooting, I managed to get a 5-6-year old puppy of the same colour. The problem was the height kept on changing every 10 days. But we did have a plan B.

"While it was difficult, we managed to overcome it with calculation and timing. Raja, the trainer, has a dog hostel where he trains them. With sports being a crucial element in the film, I encouraged him to teach the dogs how to perform these tasks. It's like an agility championship that's held across the globe. The same is taking place here."

'Oh My Dog' is produced by Jyotika-Suriya, co-produced by Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian and S.R. Ramesh Babu of RB Talkies while music is composed by Nivas Prasanna and Gopinath handled cinematography.

The family entertainer is set for an exclusive global premiere in Tamil and Telugu on Prime Video across India and around the world on April 21.

