"We will not be afraid...appeal to everyone to come here": Atul Kulkarni on his visit to Pahalgam after terror attack

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 28 : Amid reports of huge number of tourist bookings having been cancelled in Kashmir in the wake of Pahalgam terror attack, actor Atul Kulkarni has sought to send a positive message by visiting Kashmir and urging people to keep visiting the popular tourist destination.

"After the Pahalgam terror attack, 90 per cent of the bookings have been cancelled...I thought Kashmir is mine, this country is mine, so why should I not go there, I will definitely go to Kashmir and I will have to come here and tell this to the people.. I want to tell the rest of the countrymen that we should come here because if we do not come, the objective of the terrorists will be successful," Kulkarni told ANI.

He said people will not be afraid of any threat from terrorists.

"We will not be afraid...I will appeal to everyone to come here," he added.

The actor said the entire country is saddened by the terror attack.

Kulkarni also shared about his visit to Pahalgam on his Instagram handle. He posted a series of images documenting his journey from Mumbai to Srinagar.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DI8o3TmIlY9/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

In one post, he wrote, "Mumbai to Srinagar. The crew says they were running full. We need to fill them up again. Chaliye ji, Kashmir chalein".

Kulkarni shared a poignant image from Pahalgam, a region usually bustling with tourists, now eerily quiet.

The actor also captured the region's natural beauty, from the clear skies to peaceful streams, emphasising the region's allure and tranquillity.

He posted photos of local Kashmiris holding placards that read, "We condemn this attack," and others proudly waving the Indian flag.

His Instagram post included a Hindi poem and a set of hashtags, #ChaloKashmir, #Feet_in_Kashmir, #Kashmiriyat, #Love_Compassion, and #DefeatTerror.

The terror attack on April 22 in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam targeted tourists, killing 26 people, including one Nepalese national. India has taken strong measures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism.

