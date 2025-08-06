Wednesday Season 2 OTT Release Date in India: Streaming Info, Cast and What to Expect from Jenna Ortega’s Hit Show

Netflix Wednesday Season 2 Release Date in India: The much-anticipated second season of the supernatural mystery series Wednesday has started streaming on Netflix from today. Breaking the usual Friday release trend, Netflix has dropped the new season on a Wednesday. The first four episodes of Season 2 are now available for viewers in India and across the world. The remaining episodes will release on September 3. The show returns after the massive success of its first season in 2022. Jenna Ortega reprises her role as the sharp and fearless Wednesday Addams. The series, created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, is based on Charles Addams’ iconic character and has developed a strong fan base across the United States and India.

Where to watch

Fans in India can stream the series exclusively on Netflix

When to watch in India

Part 1 was released at 12:30 p.m. IST today. Part 2 will be release on September 3 at the same time

What to Expect in Part 2

Season 2 will continue Wednesday Addams’ story at Nevermore Academy. This time, she faces even darker mysteries, stronger enemies, and deeper personal challenges. Her psychic powers will become unstable, adding more complications to her journey. She is also expected to face new family tensions and emotional twists involving her friend Enid. A mysterious new headmaster will join the story, bringing more intrigue. A short glimpse from the series shows Wednesday visiting her former rival Tyler in a mental institution. The return of some family members and the arrival of a new character named Bruno are also expected in this volume.

Cast and Characters

Jenna Ortega returns as Wednesday Addams. Emma Myers plays Enid Sinclair. Isaac Ordonez returns as Pugsley Addams. Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán appear as Morticia and Gomez Addams. Gwendoline Christie plays Larissa Weems, and Jamie McShane returns as Donovan Galpin.