Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 Release Time in India: When and Where to Watch Jenna Ortega’s Hit Show

Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 Episodes Release Time in India: The hit Netflix series Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega, returns with Part 2 of Season 2 on September 3, 2025. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the new episodes since Part 1 premiered on August 6. The upcoming episodes promise more mystery, supernatural thrills, and clever antics as Wednesday Addams continues her adventures.

Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 is streaming on Netflix in India from 12:30 PM IST. Part 2 features four episodes, completing the eight-episode season.

The episode titles for Part 2 are: Here We Woe Again, The Devil You Woe, Call of the Woe, If These Woes Could Talk, Hide and Woe Seek, This Means Woe, Woe Myself, and A Woe in the Dark.

Alongside Ortega, the cast includes Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair, and Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin. Part 2 also introduces Lady Gaga as Rosaline Rotwood, a new teacher at Nevermore Academy, generating excitement among viewers.

Wednesday: Season 2 Part 2 Official Trailer