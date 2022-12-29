Welcome move by CBFC for complaint against 'Pathaan', says Delhi-based lawyer

New Delhi, Dec 29 Days after a Delhi-based advocate filed a complaint with Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) against Bollywood actors Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone for a music video for hurting religious sentiments, CBFC Chairperson Prasoon Joshi has asked the makers of 'Pathaan' to make certain changes in the film and songs, and submit a revised version before its theatrical release.

Joshi said: "CBFC is always committed to finding the right balance between creative expression and sensibility of the audience and believes that we can always find solution through meaningful dialogue between all stakeholders."

"Whilst the process is getting duly followed and implemented I must reiterate that our culture and faith are glorious, intricate and nuanced. And we have to be careful that it does not get defined by trivia which takes the focus away from the real and the true. And like I have said earlier as well, the trust between creators and audience is most important to protect and the creators should keep working towards it," he added.

The song 'Besharam Rang' from the film aired online on December 12.

Advocate Vineet Jindal, who practices at the Supreme Court had said that the song is vulgar and obscene, and hurts Hindu sentiments as Padukone can be seen wearing a saffron colour bikini and sarong with Khan.

"We all know saffron colour is a symbol of renunciation, sacrifice, knowledge, purity, and service but Bollywood has turned that colour into a symbol of shamelessness by insulting the colour of pride and devotion by performing obscene moves in this song," he had said.

"The performance by Padukone and Khan has damaged the pure divinity of the saffron colour, which is of utmost significance to the Hindu community," he added.

Jindal had said that it is a deliberate and malicious act, intended to outrage the religious feelings of Hindus through vulgar visuals and verbal representation.

"The circulation of the video song over social media and all public platforms is an offence under Sections 295A, 298, 505, and 67 of IT Act and 34 of IPC and therefore, penal action should be taken against the actors and others," he had said.

He had requested for the video to be banned and removed from the internet immediately considering the defamatory impact and rage it would cause to Hindus.

