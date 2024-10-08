"What a day to celebrate": Karan Johar shares pictures with Bhramastra director Ayan Mukerji from National Award ceremony

New Delhi [India], October 8 : Karan Johar celebrated the film Bhramastra's win at the 70th National Film Awards 2024 by sharing a series of pictures on social media.

Karan and director Ayan Mukerji, who collaborated on 'Bhramastra', were felicitated with the National Film Award for Best Film in AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects Gaming and Comic) at the 70th National Film Awards Ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan on Tuesday evening.

Taking to Instagram, after receiving the award, Karan treated fans with a glimpse of the event along with a note.

The first photo captures Karan alongside Ayan Mukerji. The duo can be seen smiling while proudly wearing their medals and holding the prestigious award.

The next image he posted of himself with the award.

The album also has a video capturing the memorable moment when he walked onto the stage to receive the award.

The note read, "Every time I step onto this stage, it's always a different feeling of magic. But there's one feeling that always remains - gratitude. Thank you @mib_india for the constant support & strength for our film fraternity to tell stories and bring it to the people of our nation. And thank you to the audience, for the bountiful love that you shower. This is the third time for me on stage, and the magnanimity of it all is not lost on me. And what a day to celebrate - since today also marks 44 years of @dharmamovies!@ayan_mukerji, here's to #Brahmastra being etched in history."

He also expressed to his team that made it happen.

"To the team, who made the magic happen - thank you!

@apoorva1972 @iamnamitmalhotra @marijkedesouza @amitabhbachchan #RanbirKapoor @aliaabhatt #Nagarjuna @imouniroy @ipritamofficial @arijitsingh @starstudios," Karan added.

As soon as the post was shared, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section to congratulate him.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wrote, "Congratulations."

Angad Bedi commented, "Congratulations karan and ayan @karanjohar @ayan_mukerji."

Manish Malhotra dropped a comment, which read, "Congratulations."

Anil Kapoor posted, "Congratulations Karan."

Before attending the ceremony, Karan spoke withand expressed his happiness over the prestigious honour.

"We are very excited that Brahmastra is getting so many honours and awards. We are here to receive it very humbly. We are very proud. Indian cinema has a very big role on the global map of cinema," Karan said.

'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' is the first part of the planned trilogy in the Astraverse by filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

The storyline of Brahmastra follows Shiva, a DJ, who learns about his strange connection with the element of fire. He also holds the power to awaken the Brahmastra, a supernatural weapon that is said to be able to destroy the universe, capable of destroying creation and vanquishing all beings.

