"What a team," Anushka Sharma lauds team CSK on IPL win

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 30 : Anushka Sharma congratulated team Chennai Super Kings for bagging the Indian Premier League's 5th championship trophy.

Taking to Instagram, actor Anushka Sharma shared a picture on her stories and wrote, "What an exciting game! What a win! What a team"

Actor Varun Dhawan also reshared a story from the official page of the 'Gujarat Titans' team and captioned it, "My captain."

Actor Vivek Oberoi congratulated the team in his Instagram story and wrote, "Won it. Yet again. Hats off to the entire team of #CSK and #GT this season."

Apart from Anushka, Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, and Riteish Deshmukh congratulated the team.

While Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan saw the match live at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the duo later shared a video where they could be seen beaming with joy and cheering for the winning team.

MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans (GT) in a last-ball thriller by five wickets at Ahmedabad on Monday to clinch their fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title.

A rock-solid partnership between Conway-Ruturaj had helped set the foundation for a successful run-chase, but a game-changing spell from Mohit Sharma threatened to take away the win from CSK. However, Dube and Jadeja kept calm to seal a memorable title win for the Men in Yellow.

Ravindra Jadeja dedicated the victory to skipper MS Dhoni and said, "It feels amazing, to win my fifth title in front of my home crowd. I am from Gujarat, and it is a special feeling. This crowd has been amazing. They were waiting for the rain to stop till late at night, I would like to say a big congratulations to the CSK fans who came to support us. I would like to dedicate this win to a special member of the CSK side, MS Dhoni. I was just thinking I need to swing hard, as much as I can. Where will the ball go, I was not thinking about that, just looking to swing hard. I was backing myself and looking to hit straight because I know Mohit can bowl those slower balls."

