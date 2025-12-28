"What a wonderful Christmas gift": Melissa Gilbert reunites with Little House sister Melissa Sue Anderson

Washington DC [US], December 28 : The much-loved Little House on the Prairie family saw an emotional moment as actors Melissa Gilbert and Melissa Sue Anderson reunited after many years.

Melissa Gilbert, who played Laura Ingalls, took to Instagram to share the pictures from the meeting. Along with pictures, Gilbert also added a note about meeting Melissa Sue Anderson again, who played her on-screen sister, Mary Ingalls. The two actresses were part of the famous NBC show that ran from 1974 to 1983.

In her post, Gilbert shared how special the reunion was for her and how it helped heal the past. She said the two share a bond that only they can understand because of their shared time on the show. She also said that the past is behind them and they can move forward with a stronger bond.

"Worlds collide. Blessings abound. Hearts heal and reunite. Magic happens. Last night after @penpalsplay my genius costar @veannecox had a surprise in the audience. Boy am I glad I didn't know in advance that the remarkable @blbuckley was there," Gilbert, 61, began.

She added, "I'm so happy to have Melissa Anderson back in my life. We share such an important history that no one else on earth truly understands. Just us Ingalls girls. The best part is, the past is now just that and we can move forward as the sisters/friends we always wanted to be. What a wonderful Christmas gift. #littlehouseontheprairie #ingallsgirls #sisters #friends #happy @officialmodernprairie @lhprairie," she concluded.

