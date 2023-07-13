What did Gauri, Abrahm love most about 'Jawan' prevue? SRK reveals

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 : Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film 'Jawan' has been trending ever since the makers unveiled its first prevue.

Helmed by Atlee, the prevue shows SRK in an action-packed avatar. The prevue began with the inimitable voiceover of King Khan, building up the excitement for what awaits. One of the highlights for fans is witnessing the various looks of SRK, in avatars they have never seen before.

On Thursday, Shah Rukh conducted "Ask SRK" session on Twitter, where he answered fans' questions related to 'Jawan'.

During the question-answer round, Shah Rukh revealed what his wife Gauri Khan and their youngest son AbRam loved the most about Jawan Prevue.

“@iamsrk sir what's is the reaction of #Gauri Mam's, after watching the Prevue of Jawan..? #AskSRK,” asked the netizen.

Responding to the user, Shah Rukh wrote, “Gauri loves the fact that it shows a lot of women power!! #Jawan.”

Another user was curious to know AbRam's reaction.

“AbRam ko kaise laga JAWAN PREVUE? #AskSRK,” asked a fan.

Shah Rukh took notice of it and replied, "He loves the title music given by Anirudh. The whistle especially! #Jawan."

'Jawan' is helmed by Atlee and also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Deepika Padukone also has a special appearance in the movie. In 'Jawan', fans will also see Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and Ridhi Dogra in importan roles.

'Jawan' is SRK’s second release of 2023 after 'Pathaan', which broke several box office records and turned out to be the biggest hit of SRK's career so far. Pathaan was released after SRK’s four-year-long hiatus from the movies.

'Jawan' will hit the theatres on September 7.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor