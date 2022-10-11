What endears Big B to Indian families (IANS Column: FairPoint)

Copying film actors and stars is nothing new, but when parents and elders tell you to learn from one is something surprising. Rarely does one come across a personality from the film industry whom the common families love to present as an example before the youngsters, in particular. Amitabh Bachchan fits this idea for a typical Indian family that loves to cling on to benevolent values and duties.

Big B, for millions in India, represents the epitome of humanity, simplicity but full of grace, patience, kind-heartedness and above all so much rooted to culture and yet open for change. This is best manifested by the immense popularity of his KBC show. The fact that there were other stars, who tried to anchor the show and those similar to it could not last long, proves Big B's aura to pull the audience with his modesty, both in words and deeds.

At an age when most retire to a very quiet and uneventful phase which is mostly spent in and out of hospitals and doctor's advice, this tall man amazes the young and old with his energy, dedication and passion. It is not that he has no ailments, but his strength and never-diminishing will to do is what sets him apart from the rest. Sitting in the KBC chair, he is a friend to all contestants, humbly treating all and making the people around him feel that they are king-like.

What endears Bachchan to all, especially the middle class is the way he approaches the people. All women are Devis to him and their mothers as Mataji, no matter the Mataji may be half his age and similar goes for the men, who are 'sajano

