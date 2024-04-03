What Hansal Mehta learnt as filmmaker: Production cost can't limit your vision

Mumbai, April 3 Filmmaker Hansal Mehta spoke about his “single largest” contribution to son Jai Mehta’s 'Lootere'. He said that he was there in the role of “somebody who used all the tricks in the Indian filmmaking book.”

Hansal Mehta, the showrunner of 'Lootere', said: "The biggest challenge was to make a series like Lootere on such scale within a budget. How does one achieve a story like this with a scale like this without going overboard with the cost, without compromising on the storytelling, and without compromising on the director's vision.”

“Without it compromising on how Jai wanted to tell the story? My role was primarily to see that Jai's larger vision did not get compromised because of any constraints and that he can tell the story freely."

He added: “So I was there in the role of somebody who used all the tricks in the Indian filmmaking book. One thing I've learned as a filmmaker is that cost can never limit your vision, the cost can never limit your thinking, and that was my single largest contribution to Lootere."

'Lootere' features Rajat Kapoor, Vivek Gomber, Amruta Khanvilkar, and Aamir Ali among others. Directed by Jai Mehta, the series follows Rajat as the ship captain and his struggle with a criminal legacy.

‘Lootere’ is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

