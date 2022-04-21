Wheelman: Waseem Mushtaq enjoys biking on shoot of 'Spy Bahu'

Mumbai, April 21 Actor Waseem Mushtaq, who is currently seen playing the role of a cop in TV show 'Spy Bahu', enjoys biking for the shoot.

He says: "I play a police officer in the show. And I enjoy shooting the most when I'm on bike. Biking excites me to another level. I remember at times, I enjoy spending time with myself on my bike for long drives whenever I'm in my hometown in Kashmir.

Waseem Mushtaq has been part of TV shows such as 'Bhagyavidhaata', 'Mere Angne Mein' and 'Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum' adds his love for bikes is not new, but has been since childhood.

He shares: "The trend of Bikes nowadays, in every young age boy reminds me of my teenage years. As a teenager or in school having a bike was my first dream. I always had a discussion with my friends in my childhood about which bike I love the most. After growing up when we have our own personal bike it's like a dream come true. Though now I have a family along and I own a car for convenience and comfort but my love for bikes is still alive"

Mushtaq, recently grabbed headlines after he quit playing the character of Lalit Kashyap in 'Sasural Simar Ka 2', to star in another show 'Spy Bahu'.

