When Akshay Kumar invited Vivek, Riteish for dinner but left them unaccompanied

Mumbai, Sep 20 Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who was last seen in a cameo appearance in 'Stree 2', is a fiercely disciplined man, and meanders in the same space as Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan when it comes to focus.

However, when it comes to lifestyle choices, Akshay is the one with healthier ones. A glimpse of the same was revealed to Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi when he went to Akshay’s house for dinner along with Riteish Deshmukh.

A video of Vivek talking about what it’s like to party at Akshay Kumar’s house at night has come to light.

In the video, Vivek said, "We were having a good time at Akki bhai’s place. At 9:30 p.m., he got up and walked away. We thought he must have gone to the washroom. We saw the clock, it was 10:30 pm, he wasn’t there. Then we saw the clock again at 11:00 p.m., he still wasn’t there. Then his wife came, and told us, ‘You guys may head home, as he has slept’."

“We thought, ‘Oh the host has gone to sleep’. He is so committed, he is so focused, and he is very clear in his mind that he has to wake up early in the morning, work out and reach the sets on time. For all of that to happen, he has to sleep on time”, he added.

Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna recently celebrated their son Aarav’s birthday. The couple took to their Instagram in separate posts and shared their best wishes for Aarav on his special day. Akshay shared a picture from their safari outing on his Instagram to wish his son. The picture shows Akshay, Twinkle and Aarav in a vehicle as Twinkle looks at the camera through binoculars.

In the caption, the actor wrote: "Happy Birthday Aarav! Watching you grow into the kind and loving person you are fills my heart with pride every single day. Words can’t do justice to how much joy you bring into my life. May this year bring you as much happiness as you give to everyone around you. Love you always."

