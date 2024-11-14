When Ayesha Jhulka broke her silence on rumoured affair with Salman Khan

Mumbai, Nov 14 Actress Ayesha Jhulka once opened up about her link-up rumours with Salman Khan.

Jhulka made her Bollywood debut opposite Khan in “Kurbaan” in 1991. In an interview, she addressed the rumours of her relationship with the actor, explaining that while she performs romantic scenes as part of her roles, her professionalism keeps a clear distinction between her work and personal life.

An old video of Ayesha discussing her link-up rumours with Salman, as well as with her “Meet Mere Man Ke” co-star Prosenjit, is circulating on social media.

In the clip, she can be heard saying, “There have been controversies regarding my affairs. I am doing two films—Kurbaan and Meet Mere Man Ke. In Kurbaan, I am working with Salman Khan, and in Meet Mere Man Ke, I have teamed up with Prosenjit. And I have been linked with both actors! Now, you tell me, if I link up with every actor, what should I do? It would be difficult for me to decide. I can’t say anything.”

Ayesha added, “On the sets, when I am told to romance, I romance. But when it’s pack-up, it means pack-up for me.”

In 2022, during an appearance on “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa”, Ayesha revealed that Salman was reluctant to dance when they worked together on “Kurbaan”.

It so happened that host Aditya Narayan asked Jhulka to pick the worst dancer among Salman, Ajay Devgn, Mithun Chakraborty, Aamir Khan, and Akshay Kumar. Reflecting on her experience, Ayesha shared, “I worked with Salman Khan on my first Hindi film, Kurbaan. Our choreographer would always hear Salman say, ‘I’ll just walk into the frame, and Ayesha can do the dancing.’ He didn’t want to dance at all and was very self-conscious even with the simplest steps.”

Ayesha Jhulka, a popular actress in the 90s, appeared in numerous hit films, including “Kurbaan”, “Khiladi”, “Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar”, and “Chachi 420”, among others. In 2022, she featured in the Amazon Prime Video series “Hush Hush”. Her last big-screen appearance was in the 2018 film “Genius.”

