When Hrithik Roshan Almost Killed Farhan Akhtar & Abhay Deol During Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara Set; Here’s What Happened Next

Abhay Deol recently shared a fun behind-the-scenes story from the making of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, revealing a hilarious moment with co-stars Hrithik Roshan and Farhan Akhtar. In a video released by the production house of Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, Abhay recalled a time when Hrithik accidentally left the car running, nearly causing chaos on set.

Abhay humorously described how Hrithik forgot to turn off the car before jumping out, leading the vehicle to start rolling downhill. In a panic, Hrithik jumped back in to stop it, saving everyone from potential harm. Abhay joked, “Farhan was really fast. He jumped out immediately, and I sat there thinking I’m going to die now.”

The iconic 2011 film, directed by Zoya Akhtar, told the story of three friends on a road trip across Spain. Alongside Hrithik Roshan and Abhay Deol, the film starred Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara became both a critical and commercial hit upon its release.