"When I used to come on set, my behaviour would change": Shilpa Shetty on her upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 12 : Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra is all set to come up with the highly-anticipated series 'Indian Police Force.'

Speaking to ANI, Shilpa shared details about her role and said, "I am playing the character of a cop in Rohit Shetty's films. What could be bigger than this? This role is very different from all the characters I have played."

She added, "This is the work that has to be done selflessly and unconditionally and it means a lot to come into such a field without caring for one's life. You have to be made up of a different kind of metal. When I used to come on the set, my behaviour would change and my way of speaking would become cloudy because there was also a responsibility on my shoulders to play this character well because it was odd to all the women in the police force."

"The work that they do, all our uniform wearers, be they in the Navy, Army, or Police Force, deserves my biggest salute because what they are doing is amazing. A woman who is responsible in the field fulfills her responsibility and also works at home. So it is double the work for her."

She also shared how her son, Viaan convinced her to do this series. She said, "My son told me, 'Leave everything else and do this character. I want to thank Vikram, my producer, who made the entire unit sit in Chandigarh for four to five days. He allowed me to come back and shoot for the first schedule for Rohit. But this happened only because of Viaan."

She concluded, "Because I wanted to do this less as an artist. But I wanted to impress my son more by becoming a mother. And when he saw the trailer, for the first time, he said with so much excitement, 'That's my mom,' and I felt so proud; that was a different feeling."

'Indian Police Force' is directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash.

The cop action-drama series stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Vivek Oberoi, Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi, and Lalit Parimoo in key roles.

It pays tribute to the selfless devotion, commitment, and fiery patriotism of Indian police officers who are ready to give their lives for the safety of this nation.

Despite their strong motivation, the trio of Kabir, Anjali Shetty (Shilpa Shetty Kundra), and Vikram Bakshi (Vivek Oberoi) struggle to identify the perpetrators, adding to the Delhi Police's difficulties. Meanwhile, disagreements among team members exacerbate the problem. But don't worry; the resolute cops refuse to back down and are ready to face the obstacles straight on.

'Indian Police Force' will be out on Prime Video on January 19.

