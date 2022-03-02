When Jennifer Garner paid for a stranger's coffee

Los Angeles, March 2 Hollywood star Jennifer Garner paid for a stranger's coffee at a coffee shop and believes it "is always a worthwhile act of kindness".

In a video she posted, the 49-year-old actress heard asking for a "mint mint tea grande" before handing over the money to pay for the person waiting next, adding: "If I give you this to pay for the people behind me, and then this for you guys. So, that's for you guys. This is just to pay for whomever is behind me. Thank you and pass it on."

Garner loves to spread a little kindness and boasts an impressive track record of paying it forward, such as when she homebaked and hand delivered cookies to the LAC+USC Medical Center for employees working the emergency department, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

In a video of the process, which was given a soundtrack of the Bill Withers song 'Lovely Day', Jennifer wrote: "For a happy day - show your local (star emoji) First Responders (star emoji) some love. They are still in the thick of it and miles past burn out."

She added: "Thank you, @countyem_la Doctors and Nurses!" she added. "Keep going!"

Along with these one-offs, the 'Elektra' star launched the initiative 'A Million Meals', which seeks to give out one million free meals - in collaboration with the charity Save the Children - through her organic baby food company Once Upon A Farm, last September.

Garner said of the scheme: "Once Upon a Farm is small, but we wanted to really show that we are serious about making this impact and A Million (Meals) is a daunting, audacious goal, but why not? So that's what we're going with."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor