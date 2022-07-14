When Karan Malhotra's narration of 'Shamshera' bowled over Vaani Kapoor

Mumbai, July 14 Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor is back with yet another YRF film in the form of ‘Shamshera', where she has been paired opposite Ranbir Kapoor, who plays the titular character.

While for Ranbir, saying yes to the script was a "no-brainer", Vaani was particularly bowled over by the narration that she heard from the film's director Karan Malhotra.

‘Shamshera' is Karan's third film after the Hrithik Roshan-starrer ‘Agneepath' (2012) and the 2015 release ‘Brothers', which was the official remake of the Hollywood film ‘Warrior'.

The director has the same intensity and passion when it comes to narration and it reflects in his creative inputs that pop out during the course of narration, as told by Vaani.

Vaani said, "Karan is one director who is passionately involved in the process of narration. There are background sounds that he makes, he talks about the props, and paints a dreamy picture of a scene."

While it may sound funny on the face value, it does help an actor to a great extent in Vaani's opinion.

She told , "This helps an actor a lot to get a grip on the narrative and the characters. Because you can envision it so well courtesy his narration, everything comes to life and flashes in front of your eyes."

"The narration of ‘Shamshera' helped me to immediately pitch this character and design its dimensions accordingly. And, let me tell you, what you have seen of my character in the film's trailer is just the tip of the iceberg. There's a lot more to her than meets the eye," she added.

Acting is a job that requires artistes to make rapid changes to their personality because of the varied characters they portray. While some may find it easy to jump from one character to the other, Vaani is still learning to let go of her characters.

She said, "I am still learning to fully disconnect from what I have done in the past because your characters are an extension of your personality and they stem from you. It gets difficult to detach because I hold these characters very close to my heart, having lived with them and nurtured them for so long."

Interestingly for her, the scenes which are fairly easy to pull off are the most difficult in her own words. While doing complex scenes or sequences come naturally to her, the simplicity of a scene is something that she gets perplexed with.

