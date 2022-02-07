When 'Lata' (per)fumed: 'Can't I make some more money?!'

Mumbai, Feb 7 Way back in 1999, the Melody Queen Lata Mangeshkar - who attained immortality on Sunday - had made her maiden foray into exclusive merchandising.

She started with a signature perfume brand 'Lata', launched by a Thane-based company and manufactured by a Vapi-based chemical group.

A mega-launch event was organised in a suburban sea-facing five-star hotel with the Mumbai paparazzi turning out in full strength to cover and discover the new fragrant 'Lata' brand spectacle.

As the gathering appeared restless, the show started - with our own Lata Didi clad in a sparking saree, coming on the stage - with the company Aqua P & C Ltd Chairman, Managing Director, Directors, et al, beside her.

After a brief presentation on 'Lata - Eau De Parfum' the eager mediapersons fired questions - mostly mundane - ranging from: "What is the colour of the perfume, how is the fragrance, the bottle design, price,... etc".

The replies came, though Lata Didi herself seemed a tad bored and the company's top gents could be seen stifling yawns.

