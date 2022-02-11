When Robert Pattinson pretended to be a drug dealer

London, Feb 11 Actor Robert Pattinson was keen to impress the "cool kids" when he was at school so even though he had no idea what narcotics "looked like", he created his own powder doused in cleaning products, which he hid inside floppy discs and claimed he was importing illegally.

He said: "I haven't thought about this in years, but during secondary school, my first proper-ish kind of girlfriend was a few years above me, and I always wanted to hang out with the cool kids, who were in the oldest year.

"And some of us decided that I'd pretend that I was importing drugs. But I didn't even know what drugs looked like."

"So I had this idea I'd get floppy discs, open up the floppy disc, pour this kind of powder stuff inside, and then spray it with, like, some kind of cleaning product so that it'd smell chemical-y, and seal all of it in."

"I bought, like, 40 floppy discs, and then I'd show it to kids who were probably 15 or 16, and I'd be like, 'Yeah, I'm importing drugs in floppy discs."

"And everybody believed me. And I kind of got this reputation that, this kid is crazy. He's a drug dealer! Like, 'Want to try some? Some sawdust with Febreze on it'?"

Robert also used to pretend he was a great skateboarder when he was actually "terrified" of boarding because he didn't want to get injured, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He said: "I could not actually skateboard, but try as hard as I could, and I'd practice by myself, and then literally anytime it was time to do anything, I was terrified of hurting myself, so I'd just sit there, dragging the skateboard around. Rolling it back and forth, hit it with things, and kind of put little gashes into it, so that it looked like I'd been riding it. But I never got on it ever."

The 35-year-old star admitted he has regularly fabricated stories over the years, such as his past claim he never washed his hair, and he even used to create a different persona for his auditions because he knew casting agents would be concerned if they knew he was English and trying out for an American role.

He recalled in an interview with GQ magazine: "They'd always question it, 'We're worried about the accent... So I used to always come in as a different person, an American. I'd say, 'Hi, I'm from Michigan'.

"But then I was doing an audition for 'Transformers 2', right after 'Twilight' had come out and I went in as some guy from Denver. And they called my agent and were like, 'What's wrong with him? Why was he doing an improv? A really boring improv?'"

