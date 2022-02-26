When Salman Khan shared he was battling with a ‘suicide disease’

Actor Salman Khan, who is known as the 'Bhai' of Bollywood, always entertains the audience with his acting and style. His fan base is also large. Salman pays special attention to his fitness. But in an interview, Salman had told people about his illness.

Salman's film Tubelight was released in 2017. In an interview during the promotion of the film, Salman told him about Trigeminal Neuralgia. It is a neurological disease. Salman said that after the illness, he was thinking of committing suicide. But after proper treatment, Salman recovered. This disease is also called 'Suicidal Disease'.

He had said in of the interview, “That’s one disease that basically has the highest rates of suicides...There is so much pain...I suffered that,” and added, “So at that point of time, I realized that I need to work really hard. No matter how much pain you are going through.”

Salman's film Tiger-3 will be released soon. Also, Salman's films Dabangg, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Antim-The Final Truth, Maine Pyaar Kiya, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai have been popular among the audience.