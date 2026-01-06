When Tom Cruise revealed his trick to unparalleled focus, dedication

Mumbai, Jan 6 Hollywood star Tom Cruise once spoke about how he achieves a goal once he sets his eyes to it. An old video of the actor has resurfaced on the Internet, and it shows him breaking down his process.

He said, “Don't be so worried if you're afraid. It's like, ‘Okay, I feel it, that's fine’. Here's the thing. You just have to write down your dream and then write down a list of how you accomplish that? What do I need to do? What do I need to learn to be able to accomplish those goals? And that's, that's what I do. I don't just sit there and worry about it. I just start doing it. And don't be so worried if you're afraid. That's fine. Just keep working through it. Really, the fear you feel is the unknown. It's what you don't know. And just kind of recognize that, that it's okay not to know. And work towards a knowingness of things”.

He further mentioned, “And the only way to do it is not to be in your head, just to start looking, go out and start doing it, one step at a time. When I'm training people, when I'm training myself, I'm always thinking, I'm going to learn how to crawl before I walk, walk before I jog, jog before I run, run before I sprint, and then I sprint out of a plane or off a cliff before I do that. So that's what I do”.

Tom Cruise’s cultural impact lies in his longevity as a mainstream movie star and his role in redefining the modern action hero. He is one of Hollywood’s most bankable actors, helping shape the era of high-concept, star-driven cinema. He is known for performing his own stunts, a practice that has become central to his screen persona.

His commitment to theatrical spectacle has been widely credited with reinforcing the big-screen experience in contemporary Hollywood.

