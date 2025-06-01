Where and When Can You Watch Housefull 5 on OTT? Get the Full Update

The much-awaited comedy entertainer Housefull 5 is all set to hit theaters on June 6, but fans are already eager to know when they can catch the film online. After its theatrical run, the film will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, adding to the excitement surrounding this fifth installment in the blockbuster franchise. While the exact OTT release date is yet to be officially announced, industry sources suggest that the film is likely to drop on Prime Video by late July or early August. Typically, Bollywood films arrive on OTT platforms around 6 to 8 weeks after their theatrical release, and Housefull 5 is expected to follow the same pattern.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film boasts a stellar ensemble cast featuring Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt, Nargis Fakhri, Fardeen Khan, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Shreyas Talpade also play pivotal roles. The film has received a ‘UA 16+’ rating from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The Housefull franchise has consistently delivered high-octane comedy and ensemble chaos, with all four previous films performing strongly at the box office. With a whopping Rs 375 crore budget, Housefull 5 is one of the most expensive comedies in Bollywood to date.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar To Kunal Kemmu To Sidharth Malhotra: Bollywood Actors We Want To See More Of In This Genre

As anticipation builds for its theatrical release, the OTT premiere on Amazon Prime Video will offer fans another chance to enjoy the madness from the comfort of their homes. Whether the film repeats the franchise's previous box office success remains to be seen, but its OTT journey is already generating buzz.