Whistled, clapped all the way!! Kangana Ranaut's big praise for Aditya Dhar's spy drama, calls him real "Dhurandhar"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 21 : It's been almost three weeks since the release of Aditya Dhar's film 'Dhurandhar', and the spy drama continues to receive strong praise from moviegoers and people from the film industry. Even weeks after its release, the film is still being talked about for its story, action, and message.

Actor and politician Kangana Ranaut is the latest to share her reaction to the film. The 'Tanu Weds Manu' actor took to Instagram Story to heap praise on director Aditya Dhar and called him the real "Dhurandhar" of the Ranveer Singh-starrer. Kangana also added she enjoyed watching the film so much that it had her clapping and whistling.

"I watched #dhurandhar and had a great time. Totally inspired by the art and craft of this masterpiece, but honestly, huge admiration for the intent of the filmmaker."

"Dear Aaditya Dhar ji border pe hamare defence forces, sarkar mein hamare Modi ji aur Bollywood cinema mein aap, khoob kambal kutayi karo in pakistani terrorists ki, maza aa gaya, whistled and clapped all the way!! Superb work by everyone lekin Dhurandhar of this show is the filmmaker himself @adityadharfilms Congratulations @yamigautam," she added.

Prior to this, filmmakers including Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Ram Gopal Varma, Karan Johar, and Siddharth Anand also voiced a fair share of praise on 'Dhurandhar'.

Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar' was released on December 5 and is running successfully in theatres, breaking multiple records amid heavy praise from fans and celebrities alike. Ranveer Singh plays the lead role alongside Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan.

