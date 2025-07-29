Who Is Arjun Pratap Bajwa, Sara Ali Khan’s Rumoured Boyfriend, Spotted with Her at a Gurudwara?

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan was spotted visiting a gurudwara along with her rumoured boyfriend Arjun Pratap Bajwa in Delhi. A video of the duo’s visit to a gurudwara is viral on social media. The video is creating a buzz about their relationship. There is speculation about their relationship and sending fans into a frenzy on social media. In the video, the Metro… In Dino star is seen leaving the gurudwara. She was wearing a traditional and elegant white suit. Moments later, Arjun joined her in the car. Arjun was dressed casually.

Internet Reacts:

Social media is full of comments praising the duo and calling them a superhit jodi. Many fans commented heart emojis in the comment section. A fan commented, “What a beautiful pair.” Many users also expressed concern over Sara’s privacy being violated, as media attention is growing these days.

Who is Arjun Pratap Bajwa?

Arjun Pratap Bajwa is a mixed martial arts enthusiast, musician, and actor. He is the son of Punjab's BJP vice president, Fateh Jang Singh Bajwa, and comes from a powerful political family. Arjun has been in the Band of Maharajas project and served as an assistant director on films such as Singh Is Bliing. He is well-known for his passion in music and fitness, and he is active on social media. Along with releasing a number of tracks, such as Thinkin' Bout You, Hellcat, and Enroute, he also worked with Tech Panda & Kenzani on the fusion song Parda.

Sara Ali Khan’s Workfront:

Sara was last seen in Anurag Basu’s Metro… In Dino. The film is doing great and recently crossed the 50-crore mark at the domestic box office.