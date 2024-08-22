Who is Sarkate in 'Stree 2' ? Sunil Kumar, Taller Than The Great Khali

Starring Rajkumar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi, Stree-2 is creating a stir at the box office. The story of this film is about the terror spread by Sarkate in Chanderi village. The rest of the actors of the film were also seen in the first part, but this time Sarkate was a new character who scared people a lot on screen. The audience wants to know whether the character of Sarkate was played by an actor or it was the magic of VFX.

Who played the role of Sarkate?

The name of the actor who is seen in the role of Sarkate in Stree 2 is Sunil Kumar. He is known as 'The Great Khali of Jammu'. Interestingly, he is even taller than Khali. The height of The Great Khali is 7 feet 1 inch, while Sunil Kumar's height is 7 feet 6 inches. According to reports, he is a constable in Jammu and Kashmir Police and also wrestles. Actually, his ring name is 'The Great Angaar'.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik said that his casting team found him, and they finalised him based on the wrestler's height and physique. The filmmaker further added that they used Sunil Kumar's body shots while Sarkata's face was created using CGI. Kumar is credited as Sarkata at the end of the film.

Also Read: Gadar 3 in the Works: Anil Sharma Confirms Sunny Deol's Return as Tara Singh

Sunil Kumar's social media accounts also have pictures with the Stree 2 stars. Sunil Kumar has posted pictures of himself with Rajkummar Rao, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Pankaj Tripathi on Instagram.