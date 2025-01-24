Who Is Swaalina? Model-Actress Who Married Mumbai-Based Rapper Emiway Bantai

Mumbai-based popular rapper Emiway Bantai surprised his fans on Friday, January 24, after he posted his wedding photos with model and actress Swaalina, who is also featured in many of his rap songs. The Machayenge singer ties the knot with Swaalina in a secret wedding ceremony.

Also Read | Rapper Emiway Bantai Tie Knot with Swaalina, Wedding Pictures Go Viral.

Swaalina also took her social media to share her wedding moments with Emiway. The post was flooded with 'congratulations' comments from fans. In a shared picture on Instagram, Emiway is seen wearing a dark maroon sherwani with gold and green embroidery and matching sunglasses.

Swaalina was seen carrying a dusty pink wedding lehenga also embellished with gold designs to match the groom Emiway. She was seen wearing jewellery with maang tilak and traditional nath. The couple shared their wedding photos on Instagram, captioning them simply with “Alhamdulillah."

Who Is Swaalina?

Swaalina's real name is Halina Kuchey. She famously called with name Swaalina as she adopted it for the stage during her modelling and acting career. She was born in Finland on July 1, 1995, and flew to India to pursue her career in modelling and acting in Bollywood.

Swaalina primary language is Finnish, she is also fluent in English and learing Hindi, Punjabi, Urdu. She gained fame in popular Punjabi songs and music videos like "Prada" by Jass Manak, which boosted her career. She has also acted in theatre and has a strong background in theatre studies.

She acted in many commercial TV advertisments for brands like Tata Tea, Sanpdeal and Nescafe. Her 2023 collaboration with Emiway on Kudi became a major success, with their on-screen chemistry blossoming into a real-life relationship.