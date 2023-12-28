Who Was ‘Captain’ Vijaykanth? All You Need To Know About the DMDK Founder and Tamil Cinema Icon

Vijayakanth, the iconic Tamil actor and founder of the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), breathed his last at the age of 71 in a Chennai hospital. The MIOT hospital, where he was admitted, confirmed his demise, attributing pneumonia as the cause.

Vijayakanth, popularly known as 'Captain,' had been battling pneumonia and was placed on ventilator support during his stay at MIOT hospital. Earlier reports from the DMDK had revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19, exacerbating his health condition.

Vijayakanth's Legacy:

Narayanan Vijayaraj Alagarswami, born on August 25, 1952, in Madurai, transcended from a successful acting career to become a prominent political figure in Tamil Nadu. Not only did he contribute significantly to the cinematic world as a celebrated actor, producer, and director, but he also made a mark in politics.

Vijayakanth served as the Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly from 2011 to 2016. He held the position of MLA from the Virudhachalam and Rishivandiyam constituencies. The seasoned politician founded the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) on September 14, 2005, making a noteworthy impact on the state's political landscape.

Cinematic Journey:

Known as "Puratchi Kalingar" in the film industry, Vijayakanth's cinematic journey was as illustrious as his political career. Born into a family that included his wife, Premalatha, and two sons, he married Premalatha on January 31, 1990. His son, Shanmuga Pandian, followed in his father's footsteps as an actor.

Vijayakanth's contribution to Tamil cinema was distinctive. He exclusively worked in Tamil films, earning acclaim for portraying patriotic and benevolent figures, often taking on roles as police officers in over 20 films. His cinematic odyssey began with "Inikkum Ilamai" (1979), and despite initial setbacks, his dedication led to recognition with films like "Doorathu Idi Muzhakkam" (1980), screened at the prestigious Indian Panorama of the International Film Festival of India.

