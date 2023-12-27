Who Was Lee Sun Kyun? All You Need To Know About the Parasite Actor

South Korean actor Lee Sun Kyun, best known for his role in the Oscar-winning film "Parasite," was discovered dead in his car in Seoul's Seongbuk district. The news of his demise surfaced just a day after Lee Sun Kyun was under investigation for alleged drug abuse, prompting authorities to suspect suicide.

The acclaimed actor, born on March 2, 1975, was 48 years old. Numerous South Korean news agencies, including K-pop Herald, have confirmed Lee Sun Kyun’s passing. The official statement reads, “Actor Lee Sun-kyun has been found dead in a car near a park located in Jongno-gu in Seoul this morning, according to reports. Lee has been facing an investigation over suspected drug use.”

Lee Sun Kyun achieved recognition for his remarkable performances in films such as "Helpless" (2012), "All About My Wife" (2012), and "A Hard Day" (2014). He played a crucial role in Bong Joon-ho’s critically acclaimed film "Parasite," earning him a prestigious Screen Actors Guild Award. Lee's versatile career spanned dramas like "Coffee Prince" (2007) to "My Mister" (2018), showcasing his ability to embody diverse characters.

Initially, Lee started in musical theatre before transitioning to the screen, with breakthrough roles in "White Tower" (2007) and "Coffee Prince." Despite his popularity, he immersed himself in arthouse films to refine his craft, contributing significantly to dramas like "Pasta" (2010) and "Golden Time" (2012).

Lee's accolades expanded globally, with the Best Actor honor at the Las Palmas de Gran Canaria International Film Festival for "Paju" (2009). His collaboration with director Hong Sang-soo resulted in films like "Night and Day" (2008) and "Nobody’s Daughter Haewon" (2013). The pinnacle of his success came with "Parasite," where he earned acclaim and awards for his impactful performance.

Graduating from the Korea National University of Arts in 1994, Lee Sun Kyun's journey included diverse roles in dramas, films, and stage productions like "The Rocky Horror Show" (2001). Over the years, he made significant contributions to the Korean entertainment industry, winning awards and becoming an ambassador for the Health Insurance Review Agency.

In 2023, Lee faced controversy related to a drug abuse investigation, leading to his withdrawal from an ongoing drama production. The Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency charged him with suspicion of using marijuana and psychoactive drugs. Despite initial negative results in hair sample tests, further investigations were anticipated as of November 2023. Lee Sun Kyun is survived by his wife, actress Jeon Hye-jin, and their two sons. While his career showcased versatility and talent, the actor’s untimely demise, coupled with the drug-related allegations, marks a tragic turn in his otherwise accomplished journey in the Korean entertainment industry.