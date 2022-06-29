'Who's the Boss' sequel debuts at Amazon's Freevee

'Who's the Boss' sequel will soon be available on Amazon's Freevee streaming service.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Alyssa Milano and Tony Danza, stars of the original series, are attached to reprise their roles in the project, which has been in production for almost two years. Former 'One Day at a Time' writers Mike Royce and Brigitte Muoz-Liebowitz have also joined the Sony Pictures Television programme as writers.

The new version will centre on Samantha Micelli, played by Milano, a single mother who still resides in the house where she grew up in the first series. Tony (Danza), her retired father, resides with her. There is currently no information on whether Judith Light and Danny Pintauro will return to their roles; Katherine Helmond, another original cast member, passed away in 2019.

'Who's the Boss', a Martin Cohan and Blake Hunter production, aired on ABC from 1984 through 1992. Norman Lear's Embassy Communications, which Sony bought as part of its 1991 acquisition of Columbia Pictures, produced it.

In recent years, the studio and Lear have worked together on a number of updates of the venerable producer's shows, including Netflix and Pop TV's 'One Day at a Time', a Netflix-animated 'Good Times', and 'ABC's Live' in Front of a Studio Audience specials.

'Who's the Boss' will be executive produced by Lear and his Act III Productions partner Brent Miller alongside Royce, Muoz-Liebowitz, Milano, Danza, and Dan Farah of Farah Films, who brought the sequel to Sony with the two actors connected.

The first two seasons of the original series are currently streaming on Freevee (formerly IMDb TV), and Fox-owned streamer Tubi holds the rights to the next six seasons, but the entire run isn't yet available in one location, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Along with 'Bosch: Legacy', 'Alex Rider', 'Leverage: Redemption', and court drama Judy Justice among its originals, Freevee has renewed the Showtime series American Rust.

( With inputs from ANI )

