Why BTS ARMY Are Calling 2025 the 'BTS Year' Ahead of the Group's Most-Awaited Reunion

After entertaining audience and fans for decades in 2023 BTS enrolled themselves for mandatory military service for 18 months ensuring the responsibility towards the country. It's been two years since BTS has performed together as a band. Their last concert was in Busan which was free concert for fans. With the seven members - Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook - serving in the South Korean military, fans (ARMY) are eagerly counting down the days until their highly anticipated OT7 reunion.

The new year brought an incredible surge of excitement among BTS fans worldwide, with social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), buzzing with enthusiasm for 2025. The year holds monumental significance for BTS as the remaining members—Suga, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—are set to be discharged from their mandatory military service by June 2025. This marks the end of the group's hiatus as the fans, known as ARMY, eagerly await the reunion of all seven members.

On X, hashtags like "BTS Year" began trending as fans celebrated the prospect of the group's full comeback. The online community is embracing 2025 as "the year of BTS," and the collective anticipation for the reunion is palpable. Since the enlistment of these members in December 2023, fans have been counting down the days, eager to witness the next chapter in BTS's journey.

The excitement is not just limited to their fans but has become a global talking point, as the group's hiatus will soon come to an end, and ARMY is ready to support the band in their next phase. The social media frenzy, fueled by BTS's devoted fanbase, indicates the scale of the excitement surrounding this highly anticipated event.