Why Has Deepika Padukone Quit Acting in The Intern Remake? Here’s What We Know

The much-awaited Hindi adaptation of The Intern is finally making progress, but with a major casting shake-up, reported by Mid-Day. Deepika Padukone, who was originally set to star alongside Amitabh Bachchan, has stepped away from the acting lineup. Instead, she will now concentrate entirely on producing the film under her banner, KA Productions. The remake, inspired by the 2015 Hollywood success starring Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro, had been stuck in development since 2020. The shift marks a pivotal move for Padukone, as she transitions from lead actress to behind-the-scenes creative force steering the project forward.

According to Mid-Day, the film’s journey has been turbulent since KA Productions acquired the rights in 2020. Initially, the senior role was to be played by the late actor Rishi Kapoor. Following his passing, Amitabh Bachchan joined the project, renewing industry excitement. However, the production was repeatedly stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Padukone’s maternity break, and conflicting schedules. Despite strong studio backing and star power, the project lingered in limbo for nearly five years. This persistent delay raised questions in the industry about whether the remake would ever move beyond announcements into actual filming.

A source involved in the project told Mid-Day that Padukone’s role will now be exclusively as producer. “This time, she will be deeply engaged in the creative and logistical reboot without appearing on screen,” the source revealed. The production is now searching for a new female lead to replace Padukone in the role she was initially set to play. The source added that this move allows her to widen her creative portfolio. The Intern is expected to be the first of five new productions Padukone aims to launch within a year, focusing on globally appealing stories.

In an interview she gave back in 2020, Padukone described The Intern as “an intimate, relationship-centric film set in a workplace environment, reflecting today’s social and cultural landscape.” She had long been seeking a lighthearted yet meaningful comedy-drama, and believed this script was the perfect fit. At the time, she expressed excitement about beginning the project, unaware of the challenges ahead. The delays since then, however, have significantly altered the film’s production dynamics, shifting her from leading lady to visionary producer while keeping the original emotional core of the story intact.

Padukone revealed in a 2021 Instagram post that the remake will be co-produced by Sunil Kheterpal, alongside Warner Bros. India, KA Productions, and Azure Entertainment. Amit Ravindernath Sharma was tapped to direct, with the initial plan targeting a summer 2022 release, which never materialized. Globally, The Intern’s charm has inspired other adaptations, including a 2022 Japanese drama, Unicorn Ni Notte, starring Hidetoshi Nishijima in the Robert De Niro role and Mei Nagano in Anne Hathaway’s part, proving the timeless appeal of its heartwarming workplace narrative.