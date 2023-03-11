Why Helen Mirren kept her injury a secret on the sets of 'Shazam 2'

Los Angeles, March 11 Actress Helen Mirren didn't tell anyone about her broken finger because she wanted to "be accepted" by the stunt team on 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods'.

The 77-year-old actress recently opened up that she suffered a painful injury while shooting the superhero sequel but admitted that she didn't tell the cast and crew what had happened to her because she was so in awe of the "brave" experts working on the film, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"When you're in that stunt world, the stunt people are so brave, and you want to be accepted by them. I'm sucking up to the stunt people," she told Entertainment Tonight.

Her co-star Rachel Zegler laughed: "They're the popular kids." Helen agreed: "They were the cool kids, exactly. I wanted to be accepted by them so I was not going to complain about my finger."

The film's lead, Zachary Levi, praised Helen for being "such a trouper" and admitted that he had no idea the veteran actress had been injured during the shoot.

He said: "I had no idea, but she's such a trouper. She was so there and present and rolling up her sleeves, like, 'How can we go have fun? How can we do this?' She's everything. Such an icon."

Helen previously explained she broke her finger after misjudging the moment in a fight scene and making contact with a wall.

She said: "I hit a cement wall!" The Oscar-winning star - who plays Hespera, daughter of Atlas, in the movie - was delighted to get to the heart of the action scenes, even though she's not a "sporty type of person."

