"Why would I make a film to target someone?" says Sanjay Puran while talking about '72 Hoorain'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 : Director Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan spoke about the controversy surrounding his upcoming film '72 Hoorain'.

The Central Board of Film Certification had rejected a censor certificate to National Award-winning director Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan for the trailer of his upcoming movie '72 Hoorain.'

Talking exclusively to ANI, Sanjay said, "You must have come to know from the trailer that the film is all about terrorism and the people who are associated with it. It's about the people who promote things like this, their language, their style. I am talking about terrorism. Why would I make a film to target someone? This is an expensive medium that is being used to represent your thoughts, so I don't think there is any reason for this or anyone should think like that."

He also added, " We tried to release the trailer in theatres because there when people come to watch the film the count of the audience grows. But, that way is closed because you need a censor certificate for that. For the time being the movie will be pushed digitally. Its presence will be on social media only and this is the only way left."

"I would like people to talk about it after watching it. Because before that supporting and trolling or boycotting is not fair. It will be more interesting for me to see what people react to after watching the film, rather than people who are already saying that I am targeting someone. You like it or dislike it but definitely watch it. If you talk about it after watching it, then it will be a deeper thing. It is not right to form an impression about the film just by his name, just by listening or talking.", Sanjay added.

The makers of the film, on Wednesday, digitally unveiled the official trailer of the film.

Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the trailer and captioned it, "'72 HOORAIN' TRAILER OUT NOW... Team #72Hoorain - directed by #NationalAward winner #SanjayPuranSinghChauhan- launches the trailer of the film, which arrives in *cinemas* on 7 July 2023.'

Helmed by two-time National Award winner Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, it is slated to release on July 7.

The film is produced by Gulab Singh Tanwar, Kiran Dagar, and Anirudh Tanwar and is co-produced by Ashoke Pandit. Earlier, the makers unveiled the teaser of the film in 10 languages.

'72 Hoorain' stars Pavan Malhotra and Ameer Bashir in the lead roles.

