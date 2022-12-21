"Will burn Shah Rukh Khan alive": Ayodhya seer Paramhans Acharya's issues death threat amid Pathaan row

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's big comeback film Pathaan has been mired in controversies ever since the first song Besharam Rang was unveiled online. A number of Hindu outfits expressed their displeasure on the Vishal Shekhar song for hurting religious sentiments. Now Ayodhya seer Paramhans Acharya has issued an open death threat to Shah Rukh Khan on the entire matter adding about how he would kill him, if he meets him. A video of him issuing the threat has gone viral. "Today we burnt his posters. The movie Pathhan has insulted the saffron colour. If I find jihadi Shah Rukh Khan anywhere, I will burn him alive said Ayodhya seer Paramhans Acharya. As per reports, Acharya had gone on threaten theatre owners, asking them not to release the film or they will be burning the theatres down.

A number of complaints have been filed against the Besharam Rang track alleging that Deepika Padukone's saffron bikini is hurting Hindu sentiments. The Besharam track has created a huge political uproar as several mainstream BJP leaders, spoke against the song and called for action against it. Pathaan is without doubt one of the most awaited films of 2023. The film has been directed by Siddharth Anand and it has been produced by Yash Raj Films. The film stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham alongside SRK.The film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on January 25, 2023. Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham's first collaboration. It will be Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's 4th project together. The duo have earlier worked together in films like Happy New Year and Chennai Express and Om Shanti Om, which marked Deepika Padukone's Bollywood debut.



