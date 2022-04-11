Will Poulter warns method actors over 'inappropriate behaviour'

Los Angeles, April 11 Actor Will Poulter thinks method acting has been used as an "excuse" for inappropriate behaviour.

He explained: "When it comes to an actor's process, whatever that is, so long as it doesn't infringe on other people's and you're being considerate, then fine. But if your process creates an inhospitable environment, then to me you've lost sight of what's important.

"Method acting shouldn't be used as an excuse for inappropriate behaviour - and it definitely has."

Poulter has recently been preparing to star in 'Guard of the Galaxy 3', reports femalefirst.co.uk.

As part of his preparations, he's been forced to change his diet to achieve his "aesthetic goals".

He told The Independent: "It's difficult talking about it because with Marvel it's all secret squirrel, but the most important thing is that your mental and physical health has to be number one, and the aesthetic goals have to be secondary, otherwise you end up promoting something that is unhealthy and unrealistic if you don't have the financial backing of a studio paying for your meals and training. I'm in a very privileged position in that respect, and I wouldn't recommend anyone do what I did to get ready for that job."

Asked what his preparation entailed, Will replied: "It's been a lot of gym work and a very, very specific diet."

Poulter then elaborated on the keys to his recent transformation.

He said: "I've gone through a series of different diets over the last few months.

"Now I'm in a maintenance phase, which is quite nice. I'm not eating copious amounts of food to bulk, and I'm not cutting. I'm just maintaining my weight. I've gone through periods of looking at food and feeling like I can't face it, and then you blink and the next minute you're ready to eat furniture because you're so hungry."

