"Will Smith just smacked the s*** out of me" says Chris Rock

Chris Rock and Will Smith had an altercation during the 2022 Oscar telecast. Smith walked up to the stage and slapped comic artiste Chris Rock over his humorous remark on Will's wife Jada Pinkett Smith. The video of the whole incident has gone viral on social media.

Will Smith who won the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for portraying Venus and Serena Williams' father in 'King Richard' during tonight's 2022 Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 27.

Responding to the incident, Chris Rock said "Will Smith just smacked the s*** out of me."

Smith while accepting his award got emotional and apologized after he slapped Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife. "I want to apologize to the Academy, I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees," Smith said with tears in his eyes. "This is a beautiful moment and I'm not crying for winning an award, it's not about winning an award for me," she shared before honoring his cast and crew.

He said, "I know to be able to do what we do you gotta be able to take abuse, you gotta be able to have people talk crazy about you. In this business, you gotta have people disrespecting you and you gotta pretend that that's OK...Denzel [Washington] said to me a few minutes ago, 'At your highest moment, be careful, that's when the devil comes for you.'