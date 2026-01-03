Will Smith sued by former tour violinist over wrongful termination, harassment claims

Washington DC [US], January 3 : Hollywood actor Will Smith has been sued by a former violinist from his 2025 music tour, who has alleged wrongful termination, retaliation and sexual harassment, claims that the actor's legal team has strongly denied, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Brian King Joseph, in a lawsuit filed on Monday in California state court, accuses the actor of "predatory behavior" and "deliberately grooming and priming" him for "sexual exploitation," though he doesn't cite a specific incident in which Smith was involved. He brings claims against for wrongful termination, retaliation and sexual harassment, among others, as per the outlet.

Responding to the lawsuit, Smith's lawyer Allen Grodsky dismissed the allegations, calling them "false, baseless and reckless." In a statement, Grodsky said the claims are categorically denied and that Smith will use all available legal means to address them and ensure the truth is established.

According to the complaint, Smith first invited Joseph to perform at a show in San Diego in 2024 and later included him in his global tour titled Based on a True Story, which was linked to Smith's upcoming album. Joseph alleges that Smith told him they shared a special connection that Smith did not have with others.

The lawsuit further details an incident at a Las Vegas hotel in March 2025, where Joseph claims his bag containing his room key went missing for several hours before being returned by tour management. Later that night, King alleges he found a note in his room addressed to him that read, "Brian, I'll be back no later [sic] 5:30, just us (drawn heart), Stone F," as well as a bottle of HIV medication, an earring and hospital discharge paperwork. He says he feared that the person, who he suspects was a member of Smith's management team, would "return to his room to engage in sexual acts with him," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Joseph alleges that after reporting the incident, he was blamed for what he described as sexual harassment and was subsequently terminated. The lawsuit claims he was told, "I don't know, you tell me, because everyone is telling me that what happened to you is a lie, nothing happened, and you made the whole thing up. So, tell me, why did you lie and make this up."

King, who finished third on a season of America's Got Talent, claims that the circumstances "all point to a pattern of predatory behaviour rather than an isolated incident." He says he suffers from PTSD and seeks unspecified damages, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

