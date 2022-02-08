Will Smith teaming up with National Geographic for new show

Golden Globe-winning actor Will Smith is all set to embark on a new adventurous journey with National Geographic in their upcoming show 'Pole to Pole'.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Smith will star and executive produce the series titled 'Pole to Pole', which will stream on Disney+ as part of the Nat Geo hub.

The actor will reunite with the team from his series 'Welcome to Earth' to travel the length of the globe; that means they will go on a 26,000-mile trek from the South Pole to the North Pole, crossing all of Earth's biomes and spending time in communities along the way.

Including the Nat Geo series 'Welcome to Earth' producers Nutopia and Protozoa Pictures, Smith will executive produce the 'Pole to Pole' via his Westbrook banner along with the company's Miguel Melendez and Terence Carter; Nutopia's Jane Root and Peter Lovering; and Protozoa's Darren Aronofsky and Ari Handel.

The show will film over more than 100 days; a start date and premiere haven't yet been announced.

'Pole to Pole' is one of several series orders Nat Geo announced during its time before the Television Critics Association on Monday. They include projects produced by James Cameron, Jon Favreau and the BBC Studios Natural History Unit and an adventure show starring magician David Blaine.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor