Will Smith to lose Best Actor Oscar 2022 Award for slapping Chris Rock?

Will Smith stunned everyone after he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022. The Academy has now reacted to the Best Actor winner's controversy. Following the altercation, there are reports suggesting that Will could find himself fn a legal problem. A few social media users also suggested that Will might have to give back the Oscar award for The Academy has a strict code of conduct policy.The Academy has now reacted to Will Smith and Chris Rock’s slap gate and informed everyone via Twitter that they don’t ‘condone violence’.

The Academy does not condone violence of any form.



Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world. — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

The Academy's conduct code, released in 2017 following the sexual misconduct scandal that engulfed the industry, focuses on the importance of "upholding the Academy’s values", like inclusion, fostering supportive environments, and "respect for human dignity". In a tweet shared after the ceremony ended, The Academy said, “The Academy does not condone violence of any form. Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world. "Will was awarded the Best Actor award for his performance in King Richard. In his acceptance speech, an emotional Will apologized to the Academy for his behaviour. “I want to apologize to the Academy, I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment, and I’m not crying for winning an award. It’s not about winning an award for me, it’s about being able to shine a light on all the people..the entire cast and crew of King Richard," he said.

