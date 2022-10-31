Winning hearts Internationally, Belly Dancer Sonia Shil makes India proud through her incredible talent

India has always witnessed great classical dancers and as well as many dancers who have excelled over the years in Bollywood. For the past few years, Belly Dancers from India have been well-appreciated across the world. The most awe and admiration come from audiences all around the world for belly dancers. They are revered as a dance goddess, known for their elegant movements and heartfelt performances. One such emerging dancer who has made Indians proud globally is none other than one of the talented belly dancer, Sonia Shil.

Starting her journey in 2014, She experienced many ups and downs, but she was able to fight back forcefully. She has become the face of India abroad and has performed in Bhutan, Kazakhstan, Abidjan, China, Australia, and Abidjan. She took up the top honor in the 2017 Prague-based Mediterranean Delight Belly Dance Festival. Even in Spain, she represented India!

Talking about her challenges, Belly Dancer Sonia Shil shared, “There are difficulties in the business between legitimate belly dancers who acquired their instruction from a variety of tutors and those who are reel or TikTok belly dancers without any professional training. Although they don't belly dance, their videos have gained popularity because people think they are. Something about the art form is missing! I'm certain that after all these years of practise, I'll make my nation proud by becoming the best belly dancer in the world. I'm looking forward to competing in more and more events and making everyone, including myself, proud of me.”

Outstanding belly dancer Tommy King, Oscar Flores, Sadie Marquardt, and Kami Liddle were just a few of the teachers that helped shape her. She currently owns the Khal Belly belly dancing school in Kolkata and works full-time as a dancer and performer. She performed a belly dance routine even on the Bengali TV show Senapati. Despite her extraordinary talent, she still has a long way to go in the dancing world.



