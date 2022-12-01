"With great popularity come challenges”: Vijay Deverakonda on ED summons over Liger funding

Vijay Deverakonda appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in Hyderabad, where he was summoned for questioning regarding the funding of his last release ‘Liger’. The actor was reportedly grilled for over 12 hours, in connection to the PMLA registering a case after a complaint was filed alleging that hawala money was invested in the movie.

After being questioned by the ED, Vijay spoke to reporters and stated, “With great popularity comes challenges and there’s nothing you can do about it. But I see this as an experience. I did my duty when they called. I went and answered their questions.” Vijay was questioned for an alleged violation of FEMA (Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999). A few weeks ago, ‘Liger’ director Puri Jagannadh and producer Charme Kaur were questioned by the investigating agency. The movie, which starred Ananya Pandey and American boxing legend Mike Tyson, was reportedly made with a budget of around ₹100 crore. However, it did not do well at the box office. It was Deverakonda's debut Bollywood project.The movie was backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.