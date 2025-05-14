"Women in Action Films Shouldn’t Be Sidekicks They Deserve Depth and Purpose": Palak Tiwari

Palak Tiwari is one of the popular actresses who has recently begun her acting journey. She made her debut with the horror thriller film 'Rosie: The Saffron Chapter' and was also a part of Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan; both of the films did pretty well at the box office. Palak is currently promoting the high-octane action thriller film 'Romeo S3' featuring Shaji Chaudhary, Thakur Anoop Singh. Palak will be seen playing the lead role of an investigative journalist and will be doing some action-packed scenes. In an exclusive interview with Lokmattime.com, Palak Tiwari talked about her role and what challenges she faced while portraying her character and also shared her views on importance of female lead in action films.



What emotions were running through your mind on the first day of shooting for Romeo S3?

On the first day of shooting for Romeo S3, I felt a strong mix of nervousness and excitement. After spending time studying investigative journalism—watching real reporters and understanding the ethical challenges they face—I was fully immersed in the character and ready to bring her to life. The role required a quiet strength and sharp intuition, and stepping onto the set in full character was a surreal moment for me. What made it even more special was the constant support from Pen Studios and Jayantilal Gada ji—that gave me the confidence to take creative risks.The energy on set was electric, and the scale of the project made everything feel so much more meaningful. I remember thinking, this feels different... this is going to matter.

Whether it's horror or comedy, you've played a variety of versatile roles before. How did you prepare for this character, and how did you mold yourself into it?

This role was intense but incredibly exciting. It gave me the chance to explore something completely different from what I’ve done before. With Pen Studios backing the film, the entire experience felt larger-than-life and full of energy. To prepare, I really immersed myself in the world of investigative journalism—reading a lot, observing real reporters, and understanding how they stay composed under pressure. I wanted to bring that same intensity and focus to my performance. I focused on portraying a character who’s fearless but rooted—someone whose strength isn’t loud, but deeply impactful. I hope the audience connects with that, and sees how even in an action-filled story, characters can bring real depth and purpose. And above all, I hope they enjoy the ride!

Action films can be physically demanding. Did you face any specific challenges while performing action sequences in Romeo S3?

Absolutely—Romeo S3 was physically intense, but that’s exactly what made the experience so exciting. Playing an investigative journalist required me to channel both mental sharpness and physical agility. I paid close attention to my body language and screen presence to bring out that fearless, intuitive energy the character demanded. Some of the action sequences definitely took me out of my comfort zone, but with the incredible support of Pen Studios and Jayantilal Gada ji, I felt fully confident to face those challenges head-on. The scale of the film and the electric atmosphere on set constantly pushed me to deliver my best—and I truly enjoyed every moment of it.

How important do you think it is for female characters to be portrayed with depth in action films?

It’s incredibly important. Female characters in action films shouldn’t just be background figures or sidekicks—they deserve depth, purpose, and a strong presence. That’s exactly what drew me to this role. It gave me the opportunity to portray a character who is not only strong and intelligent but also emotionally grounded. It was intense, but that challenge made it all the more exciting and fulfilling.

What were some of the key learnings or memorable moments you experienced while filming Romeo S3 that you think will stay with you throughout your career?



Filming Romeo S3 was a truly transformative experience for me. Playing an investigative journalist pushed me to deeply immerse myself in the world of real journalism—understanding how reporters think, move, and navigate pressure. That journey taught me the value of quiet strength and a strong on-screen presence. Working with Pen Studios and Jayantilal Gada ji was another highlight. Their constant support gave me the confidence to fully explore the character and take creative risks. The energy on set was electric, and being part of something so bold and dynamic really broadened my perspective as an actor. It reminded me how powerful layered, meaningful roles can be—even within fast-paced, action-packed stories.

Guddu Dhanoa has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry. How did it feel to be guided by someone with such an established legacy?

Working with Guddu sir was genuinely a wonderful experience. He brings a strong sense of clarity and confidence to the set, and his vision for the film was always precise and well-defined. What really stood out to me was the ease with which he managed everything—he made the process seamless, efficient, and genuinely enjoyable. Being guided by someone with such a remarkable legacy was both inspiring and comforting. Collaborating with him and Pen Studios on this project was an incredible opportunity, and I truly feel grateful to have been a part of it.