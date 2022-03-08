Women's Day: Mahesh Babu shares pic of his wife, daughter, mom

Hyderabad, March 8 Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu posted an adorable write-up for the women in his family on International Women's Day.

Mahesh shared a pic of his wife Namrata Shirodkar, daughter Sitara and mother Indira Devi, as he penned a sweet note.

Mahesh Babu tweeted, "To grit and grace. To beauty and brilliance. To kindness and resilience. Here's to mine and all the women inspiring change!! #Happy Womens Day."

Anybody who knows Mahesh Babu knows that he firmly believes in the quote, ‘behind every successful man, stands a woman'. Mahesh Babu is among those Telugu stars who have often reaffirmed that their lives are incomplete without their women.

On the other hand, Mahesh Babu is currently working for his upcoming commercial drama- 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' which has national award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh in the female lead role.

Directed by Parasuram of 'Geetha Govindam' fame, the upcoming film is being jointly backed by 14 Reels Plus, Mythri Movie Makers, and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment, and is slated for its release on May 12.

Mahesh will be next seen in Trivikram Srinivas' directorial, which will have Pooja Hegde as the heroine. Another biggie with S.S. Rajamouli is on the cards for the 'Brahmotsavam' actor.

