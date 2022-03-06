Women's World Cup 2022: Abhishek Bachchan congratulates Team India over win against Pakistan

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has lauded Team India for registering an emphatic 107-run victory over Pakistan and making a winning start to their World Cup campaign in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand.

Taking to Twitter, Abhishek hailed the win by describing the team as "blue tigresses."

"Congratulations team India. Well done. #INDvPAK #BlueTigresses," he tweeted.

Pooja Vastrakar (67), Smriti Mandhana (52) and Sneh Rana (53*) were the standout performers as India posted 244/7. Vastrakar and Rana formed a 122-run stand for the seventh wicket. In the final five overs, India scored more runs to take the total past the 240-run mark.

India will next lock horns against New Zealand in the tournament on Thursday.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor