Won’t tolerate distortion of facts in films on Shivaji Maharaj: Ex-MP warns filmmakers

Former Rajya Sabha member and Kolhapur royal family scion Sambhaji Chhatrapati on Sunday warned that if facts are found distorted in any upcoming films based on legendary warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, he would oppose such movies and take all efforts to stall their release.Sambhaji Chhatrapati, who is a descendent of Shivaji Maharaj, was speaking to reporters here, where he expressed displeasure over two Marathi films ‘Har Har Mahadev’ (released recently) and ‘Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat’ (an upcoming project).

Several movies are creating a stir for hurting sentiments. Using the term cinematic liberty, inaccuracies have been displayed in the recently released ‘Har Har Mahadev’ and upcoming ‘Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat’. I won’t tolerate the distortion of historical facts in movies based on Shivaji Maharaj,” he said.“If such movies with incorrect elements are made in future, I will oppose them in my style and also restrict their release,” he warned.Queried on Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray promoting these movies, the former Rajya Sabha MP said he would speak for himself and asked the media to direct these questions to them.

My line is clear. I will oppose such movies if made incorrectly. If required, I will pen a letter to the Censor Board. I will also suggest that a committee be established to check historical facts before the release of such movies,” he said.He said he had not seen the movie (‘Har Har Mahadev’), but the feedback he had received was very bad.“How can such a movie be passed by the censor board?…The movie has already been released, so I have no idea of what legal action can be taken. But I warn producers and directors that if history is distorted in future, I will oppose them,” he added. Har Har Mahadev’ stars Subodh Bhave, Sharad Kelkar, Amruta Khanvilkar and is narrated by Raj Thackeray. Mahesh Manjrekar’s ‘Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat’ will see Akshay Kumar making his Marathi film debut